1/1
Sharon Gail Acton
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Gail Acton
December 17, 1943 - August 26, 2020
Sharon was born at the Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital in Los Angeles, CA on December 17, 1943 to the loving parents Donald and Mardell Acton.
Sharon did undergraduate work at San Jose State University where she received a Bachelor's Degree. She then transferred to California State University Sacramento where she graduated with a Master's in Social Work. Upon graduation, Sharon worked in Southern California as a Social Worker at Norwalk State Hospital after which she relocated to Santa Rosa, where she worked until retirement for the State of California, Department of Social Services as a Licensing Program Analyst from 1995 – 2008.
Sharon is survived by her sisters Amy Saenz, Debbie Acton, Christine Acton-Parker, and her niece Amanda Parker-Chappell.
Sharon will be remembered as being the "best big sister in the world" who had a heart of gold, and who dearly loved her family, friends, and pets. If desired, donations in Sharon's memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (www.nationalmssociety.org/).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daniels Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved