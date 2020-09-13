Sharon Gail Acton
December 17, 1943 - August 26, 2020
Sharon was born at the Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital in Los Angeles, CA on December 17, 1943 to the loving parents Donald and Mardell Acton.
Sharon did undergraduate work at San Jose State University where she received a Bachelor's Degree. She then transferred to California State University Sacramento where she graduated with a Master's in Social Work. Upon graduation, Sharon worked in Southern California as a Social Worker at Norwalk State Hospital after which she relocated to Santa Rosa, where she worked until retirement for the State of California, Department of Social Services as a Licensing Program Analyst from 1995 – 2008.
Sharon is survived by her sisters Amy Saenz, Debbie Acton, Christine Acton-Parker, and her niece Amanda Parker-Chappell.
Sharon will be remembered as being the "best big sister in the world" who had a heart of gold, and who dearly loved her family, friends, and pets. If desired, donations in Sharon's memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (www.nationalmssociety.org/
).