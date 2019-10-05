|
Sharon Jean Jabs-Reed
Sharon Jean Jabs-Reed passed away at home in Santa Rosa on September 8, 2019. She was an outgoing performer at a young age, which included singing, tap and piano. Sharon was respected as an excellent listener, kind, caring, loving, self-sacrificing, thoughtful wife, mom, mother-in-law, grandma and friend to many. As an intelligent, strong woman, she conducted herself with grace and elegance and smile that lit up any room. Her loss has left a hole in our hearts, but we'll always treasure our memories until we see her again one fine day. Sharon is survived by husband, Dale, daughters Lee-Ann, Sherry, Deiah and Dawn, four sons-in-law, 13 grandchildren and four great-grandsons, step-family Julie, Denise, Dale Jr., Rich, four sons-daughters-in-law, seven grandchildren and two great-grandsons.
Public memorial, October 12th at 1:30 p.m., 2035 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa, 95404.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019