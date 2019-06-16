|
|
Sharon "Happy" June
Evans Clement
Sharon "Happy" June Evans Clement, born May 14, 1941, and passed away June 2, 2019, at the age of 78, in Santa Rosa. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Gridley Clement, and is survived by their four children, Megan Clement Williams, of Santa Rosa, Allison Clement Creager of Cloverdale, Adam Clement, of Santa Rosa and Jason Clement of Oakland; her two sons-in-law Brian Creager and Nathan Williams; and five grandchildren, Taira, Trevor and Bailey Creager and Madelaine and Holden Williams. Sharon was born and raised a sixth generation Petaluman. After graduating from San Jose State and a short stint teaching in Fort Bragg, she settled with her family in Santa Rosa. Sharon worked for the City of Santa Rosa in the Planning Department for many years. After her retirement, Sharon had more time to devote to traveling, making jewelry, serving as a chaplain at Kaiser Hospital and watching her grandchildren (who called her Happy) grow up.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, July 13, 2018 at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1550 Pacific Ave., Santa Rosa, CA. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Sonoma County Humane Society.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 16 to June 19, 2019