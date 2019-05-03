Home

Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 466-3545
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
Sharon Pauline Johnson Brown


Sharon Pauline Johnson Brown

1940 - 2019
Sharon Pauline Johnson Brown Notice
Sharon Pauline Johnson Brown
Sharon Pauline Johnson Brown, 79, long-time resident of Santa Rosa, CA passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Nampa, Idaho.
Sharon was born February 17, 1940, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was a beloved daughter of Kenneth Orie Johnson and Mary Earlyn Capson. She married Robert Q. Brown on October 12, 1976. They made their home in Santa Rosa where they were members of Grace Communion International Church and where Sharon joyfully volunteered at the Earle Baum Center of the Blind.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and her brother, John Johnson. She is survived by her brother Gary (Cheryl) Johnson; two nephews; seven nieces; and many great-nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be held Monday, May 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave. South, Nampa, Idaho.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 3, 2019
