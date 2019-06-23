Home

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Forestville Odd Fellows Hall
Resources
Sharon "Joy" Price

Sharon "Joy" Price Notice
Sharon "Joy" Price
Sharon "Joy" Price passed away unexpectedly on Sunday June 9th, 2019, at Memorial hospital in Santa Rosa, CA.
Joy was born in Oakland, CA. on March 13th 1944 to Clara and Earl Ridgway.
Joy loved her family, she loved gardening and raising chickens in downtown Forestville and was a lifelong blood donor.
She lived most of her life in Sonoma County. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Gene Price. She was loved and will be missed by her children; Gena and Sam Bassett, Terri and Gary Capurro and Todd and Mary Price: her grandchildren Hannah, Warren, Kyle, Clarke, Corey, Ryan, Summer, Craig, Quaid, Charla and Jack along with many nieces, nephews and their families.
A celebration of life will be held at the Forestville Odd Fellows Hall on July 6, 2019, at 12 noon. Contact Haleigh Musco for more information at (707) 483-8292
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 23, 2019
