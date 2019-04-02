|
|
Sharon Rosenberger
November 16, 1958 - March 29, 2019
Sharon Sue Rosenberger, 60, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at her home in Santa Rosa, CA surrounded by her family.
Sharon was born November 16, 1958 in Tulare, CA. She was proceeded by her parents, Lee and Mae Bell Johnson, and her siblings Johnny, Mike and Judy Johnson. She leaves behind Medel Ramos her Fiance, her daughter Beverly Hudnall, Son-In-Law John George, her grandchildren Caleb Callister and Hailee Hudnall, Siblings; Brenda Andrada (Craig), Tommy Johnson, Beverly Flowers (Donny), Janet Tapian, James Johnson and numerous Nieces and Nephews.
Sharon grew up on a dairy in Petaluma, CA. Family gatherings and causing mischief with her siblings were a few of favorite pastimes. She always had a heart of gold and is known for the love she had for others and her animals. She will be loved and missed by many.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory, 850 Keokuk St, Petaluma, CA. A viewing will be held an hour prior to the service.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 2, 2019