Sharon Teves Lashar
February 27, 1951 - September 26, 2019
Sharon passed away at the age of 68 on Thursday September 26, 2019, peacefully with her loving husband Dennis by her side at her home in Sebastopol, CA.
Sharon was born to Gordon and Louise Putney in Santa Monica, CA, February 27, 1951. She is survived by her husband Dennis Lashar and her two loving sons Douglas and Jeffery as well as her two sisters Norella Putney, Carol Frisius and her brother Rex Putney. Sharon attended Pacific Palisades high school and graduated in 1968. Sharon met the love of her life, Dennis Lashar, when she was just five years old and married Dennis May 2nd, 1970. After moving to Sebastopol in 1977, she attended the Santa Rosa J.C. and graduated from the nursing program. She worked at many of the local hospitals but worked primarily for Palm Drive hospital as a nurse in the Intensive Care Unit and retired in 2002.
Sharon was a dedicated wife and a loving mother to her two sons. She loved gardening and created an amazing outdoor space on her one-acre parcel in Sebastopol. Sharon loved traveling and spent the last five years traveling with her husband and her dog Sue in their Airstream.
Sharon will be missed by all who love her.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019