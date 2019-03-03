|
Shawn D. Loucks
Shawn was born on March 27, 1967, to Dawn and Gary Loucks. He received his criminal justice degree from UCSB in 1992 and was a Juvenile Correctional Officer working as a Counselor II for 26 years. During this time, he established many lifelong friendships through his work. His true career passion was selling real estate with his wife, where his knowledge and compassion shined through. On August 19th, 2006, he married the love of his life, Patty, whom he called his "wife for life." They had one daughter, Ashley, who Shawn was so proud of and loved so dearly. He adored his two incredible granddaughters, Presley and Emma, who called him "Grandpop."
Shawn was an incredible friend, husband, son, father, brother, uncle and rock for so many. People from all ages and circles of life looked to him for guidance, wisdom and stability. Nothing, and I mean Nothing, ever phased him. He somehow always knew exactly what to say and how to react.
Shawn truly loved life and lived it to the fullest each day. He had so many passions and hobbies: golf, real estate, his mom's cooking, the stock market, working out and spending time with family and friends. He recently retired so he could spend the rest of his days doing the things he loved with those he loved most.
Shawn was preceded in death by his father, Gary; his sister, Julie; grandmother Betty; grandfather Bud; grandmother, Peggy; grandfather, Vern. Shawn is survived by his wife Patty; mother, Dawn; daughter, Ashley (Mike); granddaughters, Presley and Emma; niece, Kaia, several more nieces and nephews and his father in law Mario and mother in law Bonnie and many Aunts, Uncles and cousins.
Please join us as we celebrate Shawn's life on Sunday, March 10th, 2019 at the Double Tree Hotel in Rohnert Park at 11 o'clock a.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2019