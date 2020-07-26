Sheldon Losin

April 7, 1928 - July 5, 2020

Sheldon Losin, M.D., a respected Sonoma County neurologist and devoted father and grandfather, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his Glen Ellen home, surrounded by those he loved.

Dr. Losin was born in Baltimore, Maryland on April 7, 1928, and spent his childhood and much of his young adult life there with his parents and two brothers.

His lengthy and accomplished academic career began after graduating from Baltimore City College at age 16. He acquired his undergraduate degree from the University of Maryland and went on to receive a master's degree at New York University. From there, he headed to the prestigious Duke University Medical School, where he graduated in 1954.

In 1956, after completing his neurological residency at Kings County Hospital in New York, a young Dr. Losin, noting the draft was still in effect, thought going to Germany as an Army doctor would be a good way to make money and travel as a single man. He was not single for long, however. While a medical captain at the Landstuhl, Germany Army base he met his future wife - an Irish beauty named Nancy Hart, a Red Cross captain and social worker.

The couple was married on March 4, 1957. Their first daughter, Joanne, was born later that year.

In 1958 they moved from Germany to Brooklyn Heights, New York, where Dr. Losin completed his residency at Bellevue Hospital, specializing in neurology and psychiatry.

A year after their son Eric's birth in 1960, the young family made their way to Mill Valley, California, where Dr. Losin led many published neurological research studies, and established a private practice.

Subsequently his work in neurology brought him to the Sonoma Developmental Hospital, in Glen Ellen, where he and his family had the unique experience of living on the picturesque grounds.

Dr. Losin's practice was vast and far-reaching, covering Modesto, Sonoma and Napa counties, serving as the only neurologist in the area. He began his 42-year practice in Santa Rosa shortly before moving to the long-time family home on Cavedale Road, where their daughter Jennifer was born the following year.

In keeping his lifelong commitment to putting family first, Dr. Losin sold his home in 2013 so he could move to his daughter and son in-law's (Jennifer and Tom) property in Glen Ellen. A huge incentive was being near his beloved grandchildren, Joseph, Shelby and Lulu.

Dr. Losin enjoyed gardening and opera, but especially loved being the center of his busy family's world. He was a larger-than life presence in the lives of his adoring grandchildren who so admired and deeply loved their "papa." He served as an extraordinary example of humility, intelligence and perseverance. His kindness, unassuming manner and generous spirit will not be forgotten.

Dr. Losin's unflappable demeanor and inspiring character were never so apparent as in 2017 when the family's Glen Ellen homes were destroyed in the Nuns Fire. Even after hit with such devastation, he remained calm, focused and reassuring.

During the subsequent two years, the family moved a grueling six times. Dr. Losin remained resolute in his desire to see their homes rebuilt and was grateful when it was completed earlier this year. He was also buoyed when his daughter Joanne relocated nearby.

After two years of upheaval and uncertainty, he finally settled into his new house in March, three months before his passing.

Dr. Losin was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years Nancy Hart Losin, parents Isadore Losin and Fannie Baylin Losin, and brother and sister-in-law Jack and Ruth Losin.

He is survived by his younger brother and sister-in-law Theodore and Ann Losin, of Maryland, his daughter Joanne Losin, of Sonoma, son Eric Losin, of Santa Rosa, daughter Jennifer Decker (Tom), grandchildren Joseph, Shelby and Lulu, all of Glen Ellen.

He also leaves behind cousin Suzanne Kleiman of Benicia as well as many nieces and nephews.

At his request there will be no memorial service. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice by the Bay.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store