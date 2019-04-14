|
|
Sheldon (Sonny) Saruk
Sheldon (Sonny) Saruk, aka "The Walking Man", took his last step on Monday, April 8, 2019. Sonny was born in Chicago on August 17, 1934 and lived there until he moved to California in the late 1950s. By then he had started his family with his first wife Lillian and their two children Michael and Michele. He lived in the southern California beach towns where he then met his current wife Sheri and started his private practice in psychology before moving to Sonoma County. He spent the last 25 years enjoying life in Cloverdale with his wife and their many friends.
Before he retired as a psychologist, he was a successful jazz musician, owned and managed a swimming pool business in southern California, and in his young adult life he excelled in baseball with an eye on the professional leagues. Shortly after moving to Cloverdale, he was diagnosed with cancer which he fought bravely for 25 years, while leading a very full life.
He is survived by his wife Sheri, his son Michael, his daughter Michele, and five grandchildren whom he adored. He will be greatly missed by friends, both old and new, and other family members. He was a counselor to all and would lend you his shoulder and his heart at a moments notice.
A future celebration of life will take place in the late spring or early summer. Donations may be made to Hospice in Sonny's name.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 14, 2019