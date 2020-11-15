Sherman Caviness
May 5, 1950 - November 1, 2020
Sherman Faye Caviness, 70, passed away at home on November 1st, 2020 with his wife by his side, following a valiant battle with cancer.
Sherman was born on May 5, 1950 in Richmond, CA, to Margaret (Peggy) and Laddie (Dee) Caviness, both of whom predeceased him. He was a loving older brother to twins Sheryl and Deryl Caviness, who preceded him in death, and Bruce Caviness.
Sherman married Shelley Baumberger in 1972, and they raised their daughter, Celeste Caviness, in Santa Rosa.
Sherman, like his father before him, was devoted to his family, both biological and chosen. As those who were lucky enough to know him can attest, he never hesitated to offer help and support when his friends and family needed him. Sherman was a devoted husband to Shelley and a proud father to Celeste. In recent years, he found great joy in his role as a grandfather to his two young granddaughters, who adored him.
Music was a central part of Sherman's identity. A talented song-writer and guitar player, Sherman had a professional music career as part of the popular Amarillo Band. When he joined Golden Gate Transit as a bus driver, he brought music with him, ultimately creating a music space and building a community of musicians among his fellow bus drivers. Sherman spearheaded their band, "Bad Transfer," coordinating events where they performed and organizing the recording of a self-titled album. Sherman always had a song he was working on in his head, and his music ranged from humorous to poignant.
Sherman also enjoyed cooking and baking, especially for his family and friends. He was known to make a few too many delicious desserts for any given holiday or family gathering. He was a lifelong San Francisco 49ers fan and enjoyed going to Giants games with his wife. Sherman was also a winemaker, and he loved to travel. He had a wonderful sense of humor and took great pleasure in making others laugh.
Sherman is survived by his wife, Shelley, daughter Celeste (Alexis Lamb), granddaughters Tessa and Lydia Caviness, brother Bruce Caviness, mother-in-law Sharon Mitchell, and the rest of his loving extended family, including many nieces and nephews.
A virtual memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 21st at 2pm PT via Zoom. To find out the Zoom meeting information, please email RememberingSherman@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sherman's honor can be made to one of two worthy places: The Luther Burbank Center For The Arts, (lutherburbankcenter.org
, please direct your donation to the Art & Education Fund), or St. Joseph Health (stjoesonoma.org
, please direct your donation to Hospice Services of St. Joseph Health).