Shirlee Agnes Bousa Johnston
Shirlee B. Johnston, 82, passed away in Santa Rosa, CA from a long illness on February, 23, 2020. She leaves her husband, Donald F. Johnston of Santa Rosa and two children, Jennifer L. Johnston of San Francisco, CA and Scott Johnston of Amsterdam, the Netherlands and his husband Marcel Pieterse. She is survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Shirlee is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Walter Bousa of Fairfield, CT.
She was born on March 14, 1937 in Westerly, Rhode Island, to Agnes and Anton Bousa. Shirlee was raised in Stonington, Connecticut; graduated from Williams Memorial Institute, New London, CT; Colby Sawyer College in New London, NH and Katharine Gibbs School in New York City. She was a secretary at American Airlines and Executive Secretary at Eastern Airlines, both in NYC. She loved to travel and saw much of the US, Japan, Hong Kong, Brazil and Mexico.
Shirlee married Donald Johnston on July 15, 1967; they moved to Colts Neck, NJ where her two children were born. There, Shirlee was an active volunteer for the Girl Scouts and PTA. In 1982 the family moved to Moraga, CA. Shirlee was employed as an office manager for a property tax consulting firm in Walnut Creek, CA. In 1996 Shirlee and Don moved to Santa Rosa, CA. Here she was employed part time as an office manager for an environmental consultant until her retirement.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at Madelyne's Chapel at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery. A reception celebrating Shirlee's life will follow the Mass. Please contact the family for details.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the . The family wishes to thank the staff of The Vineyard at Fountaingrove and Cheryl Fox and the team at Fox and Associates.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 27, 2020