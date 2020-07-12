Shirlene "Red" Gilman
May 28, 1949 - June 8, 2020
Survived by Mariah Schubert, daughter; Ryder Schubert, grandson; Cole Orton, grandson; Jaymeson Orton, great-grandson; Phaedra Powell, daughter; Phenice Powell, granddaughter; Cora Treis, granddaughter. Her Spirit Families- Jody and Dylan Boyadjieff, Amber Kinard and Family, The Baker Family
Go rest high on that mountain Mom, your work on Earth is done.
Go to Heaven a-shoutin'love for the Father and the Son.
Published in Press Democrat on Jul. 12, 2020.