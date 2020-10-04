1/2
Shirley Eastman
1926 - 2020
Shirley Eastman
October 16, 1926 - September 20, 2020
On September 20, 2020, Shirley Eastman passed quietly in her sleep at the age of 93 at her home in Santa Rosa. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, William, and son Robert. She is survived by her daughters Ellen and Linda and son Todd, their respective spouses, Tom, James and Jon. She was the proud grandmother to Christopher, Kyra and Emily, and great-grandmother to Freddie and Logan.
Shirley was born to Ben and Myra Nadler, raised in San Francisco during the Great Depression and married in the midst of the Second World War. With her husband, she raised their four children in the Bay Area, buying their first home in San Mateo just after the War for less than $10k. She loved baking, caring for her family and people watching. She had been an active member of the Episcopal Church in San Mateo, Orinda, Oakdale, Modesto and Santa Rosa.
Shirley didn't fear death. Indeed, eight days before she passed, she said, "I think I'm dying," threw up her hands adding, "Wonderful."

Published in Press Democrat on Oct. 4, 2020.
