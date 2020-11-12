1/1
Shirley Hayes
1943 - 2020
Shirley Hayes
April 8, 1943 - November 6, 2020
Shirley Jean (Clark) Hayes passed away at home in Santa Rosa on the 6th of November, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born in Tulare, CA and lived in Sonoma County for over 70 years. She was preceded by her husband Jessie Hayes. Survived by daughters Cindy (Mike) Osborn, Suzette (Stan) Craghead, grandchildren Jennifer, Julia, Michael, Matthew and great-grandaughter Trinity. She was retired from Hayes Upholstery and spent many years as a Sunday school teacher. She loved her husband, God, family and friends. "May the precious memories of her flood your soul with Happiness."



Published in Press Democrat on Nov. 12, 2020.
