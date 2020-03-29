Home

Shirley Helmick Choate
March 2, 1939 - March 1, 2020
Passed peacefully and gently with her daughter Rhonda and her family at her side in Chiloquin, OR. A graduate of Petaluma High School. She retired as Title Manager at Old Republic Title Company in Petaluma. She leaves behind her daughter Rhonda (Adam), Rhonda's dad Al Choate, three granddaughters and two great-granddaughters who will cherish their memories and miss her deeply as well as other family that loved her so very much.
Per Shirley's request no services are planned.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 29, 2020
