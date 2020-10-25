1/1
Shirley Johnson Marelli
Shirley Johnson Marelli, age 92, passed away in Santa Rosa on October 21, 2020. She was born in 1928 in Schenectady, New York, a daughter of Johan and Christina Andersen Johnson, Danish immigrants. Shirley attended schools there and received a BA from Syracuse University in 1950. She was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority.
Shirley married Richard Marelli, a GE engineer in 1951. Their four children were born in Erie, PA. Shirley was active in the Syracuse Alumni, PTA, Liaison to the school board (Brecksville, OH) and co-chaired the United Appeal there. Shirley was also a Cub Scout leader, member of AAVa for many years, a real estate professional in Erie, PA and Cincinnati, OH, holding the coveted degrees of GRI and CRS.
She retired with her husband to Oakmont (Santa Rosa) in 1987, where she was a member of Sonoma County Panhellenic, Oakmont Tennis Club, Hikers and Swim Club. She traveled all over the world with Dick, even to Alaska. She hiked England, Scotland and Wales, Switzerland and Austria.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2008, and by 2 sisters and a brother. She is survived by sons, Mark, Dan (Janet), daughter, Laura (Nick) Udall, son Scott (Darcy); grandchildren Rachel King, Steven and John Udall, Richard Marelli and Michael and Matthew Marelli; and three great grandsons.



Published in Press Democrat on Oct. 25, 2020.
