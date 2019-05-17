|
Shirley Josephine
(nee Whitehouse) Read
Shirley died peacefully at the age of 81 years at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver on May 5th, 2019.
She is lovingly remembered by her husband Fred W. Read; Children, Sherri, Linda, Jacqueline, Peter and Brent as well as grandchildren; Haley, Alex, Peter, Josh, Trygg, Line and great-grandchildren; Macie, CJ, Mikah; nieces and nephews; Jenny, Nona, Brad and Dean.
Shirley was predeceased by siblings; Virginia and Jack (Nona) Whitehouse and nephew Clark.
Shirley was a two term President of The Newcomers Club of Santa Rosa. Those occurred during the 50th Anniversary of Newcomers and the Celebration was well organized by Founder Neva Jo Schaeffer and had Gaye Lebarron as Guest Speaker. and also a long time Member of the Questors.
A celebration of Shirley's life will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., Christ Church Cathedral, 4th Avenue and Elliott, Whitehorse, Yukon Canada. Interment to follow Grey Mountain Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Vancouver Yukoners Association or B.C. Cancer Center.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 17, 2019