Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ Church Cathedral,
4th Avenue and Elliott
Whitehorse, Yukon Canada, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Read
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Josephine (Whitehouse) Read

Notice Condolences Flowers

Shirley Josephine (Whitehouse) Read Notice
Shirley Josephine
(nee Whitehouse) Read
Shirley died peacefully at the age of 81 years at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver on May 5th, 2019.
She is lovingly remembered by her husband Fred W. Read; Children, Sherri, Linda, Jacqueline, Peter and Brent as well as grandchildren; Haley, Alex, Peter, Josh, Trygg, Line and great-grandchildren; Macie, CJ, Mikah; nieces and nephews; Jenny, Nona, Brad and Dean.
Shirley was predeceased by siblings; Virginia and Jack (Nona) Whitehouse and nephew Clark.
Shirley was a two term President of The Newcomers Club of Santa Rosa. Those occurred during the 50th Anniversary of Newcomers and the Celebration was well organized by Founder Neva Jo Schaeffer and had Gaye Lebarron as Guest Speaker. and also a long time Member of the Questors.
A celebration of Shirley's life will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., Christ Church Cathedral, 4th Avenue and Elliott, Whitehorse, Yukon Canada. Interment to follow Grey Mountain Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Vancouver Yukoners Association or B.C. Cancer Center.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.