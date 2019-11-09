|
Shirley Lipton
On October 17, 2019 Shirley Lipton (age 91) passed away in Santa Rosa, CA. Shirley was born in Carteret, New Jersey on May 18, 1928, daughter of Sylvia Laster and Simon Mentcher, hard working immigrants from Poland. Shirley is preceded in death by one of her sisters Evelyn and her husband, William Lipton. She met Bill at age 20 and they married in New Jersey in 1948. She was always happy to relate that he proposed to her on their third date — her response to him was "Are you crazy?" Soon thereafter, they took a bus across the country and moved to California to join Bill's brother and ultimately settled in Sebastopol, CA. Both loved to travel and were active volunteers in the area: docents at Armstrong Redwoods State Reserve, the Sebastopol Library, and SRJC Summer Repertory Theatre. At various times, Shirley worked for the Better Business Bureau, wrote movie reviews for the Sonoma West Times & News, taught GED classes at Sonoma State University and wrote a column for the Grey Matters newsletter for the SSU Lifelong Learning program (OLLI), of which she was one of the original members. Shirley was an avid reader, particularly of Jane Austen's works and early American history. She wrote many profound poems and essays exploring her own life experiences and aging process. She wanted to be remembered as someone who was never just average. Her motto was: "Be alive, be curious, be skeptical, have fun!"
Shirley is survived by her beloved sister Harriet Brandwein who lives in New Jersey and Florida; son Jeff (Betty Ann) Lipton of Norwalk, CA; daughter Diana (Bert) Cripe of Port Orchard, WA; granddaughter Jamie (Mickey) Stoll of San Diego, CA; and great grandchildren Sarah and Aiden Stoll. We are forever indebted to the diligent and loving care provided by Joyce Webber, of "When Parents Age" and St. Joseph Health Hospice.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019