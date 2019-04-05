Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Steele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley M. (Smith) Steele

Notice Condolences Flowers

Shirley M. (Smith) Steele Notice
Shirley M. (nee Smith) Steele
Age 82. Found peace March 6, 2019.Loving Mom of Pam (Jeff) Strook and Lyle and Mark Steele. Proud grandma of Marie (Bret) Eulberg, Sierra (Dan) Moore, Ian (Deidre) and Colin (Trista) Strook. Great-grandma of Makala Eulberg and Alex Strook, Dear sister of Don (Rose) Boire. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Special thanks to the staff at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice for their compassionate care. Shirley loved to travel and paint with watercolors.
Visitation Saturday, April 6th. 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.,. Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Rd, Hales Corner, Wisconsin. Memorial service at 3 p.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hartson Funeral Home
Download Now