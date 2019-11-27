|
Shirley Mae Milligan
Shirley Mae Milligan, age 81, passed away peacefully, in her daughter's home in Sacramento on November 24, 2019. She was born in Santa Rosa in 1938, a daughter of Arnold and Cecilia James. She is survived by three children, Helen (Bruce) Cissna-Pacheco, Duane (Ronetta) Cissna, and Eric (Shanna) Cissna; a sister, Nadine (Donald) Cribbins; a brother, Donald "Nubby" James; grandchildren, Anastasia "Stacey" Mitchell, Sheri (Todd) Meese, Courtney (Brian) McMillen, Darian, Cody, and Jared Cissna, great grandchildren, Jolon Cisneros, Tiyanna, Ceceilia, and Andrew Meese, and Armani Ward, Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Earl Milligan, Sr., her youngest son, Earl Milligan, Jr., siblings, Carol Joyce Steele, Lawrence, Garold, and Arnold (Jr.) James.
Shirley worked for the Sonoma County Recorder's Office for over 20 years. She was a cherished elder and member of the Lytton Rancheria and was very involved in many activities. She enjoyed Pomo basketry, Round house celebrations, eating traditional foods from her ancestral land and coastline, and camping outdoors. She loved to tell stories, laugh and volunteer. As a Sonoma County socialite, she had long standing friendships and acquaintance of many of the local families, both native and non-native. She will be remembered for her independence, her respect for elders and her love of family.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa, where friends are invited to a visitation from 9:00 am until the time of service. Burial will take place at Shiloh Santa Rosa Memorial Park Annex on Tuesday, December 3rd at noon.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 27, 2019