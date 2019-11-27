Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Milligan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Mae Milligan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Mae Milligan
Shirley Mae Milligan, age 81, passed away peacefully, in her daughter's home in Sacramento on November 24, 2019. She was born in Santa Rosa in 1938, a daughter of Arnold and Cecilia James. She is survived by three children, Helen (Bruce) Cissna-Pacheco, Duane (Ronetta) Cissna, and Eric (Shanna) Cissna; a sister, Nadine (Donald) Cribbins; a brother, Donald "Nubby" James; grandchildren, Anastasia "Stacey" Mitchell, Sheri (Todd) Meese, Courtney (Brian) McMillen, Darian, Cody, and Jared Cissna, great grandchildren, Jolon Cisneros, Tiyanna, Ceceilia, and Andrew Meese, and Armani Ward, Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Earl Milligan, Sr., her youngest son, Earl Milligan, Jr., siblings, Carol Joyce Steele, Lawrence, Garold, and Arnold (Jr.) James.
Shirley worked for the Sonoma County Recorder's Office for over 20 years. She was a cherished elder and member of the Lytton Rancheria and was very involved in many activities. She enjoyed Pomo basketry, Round house celebrations, eating traditional foods from her ancestral land and coastline, and camping outdoors. She loved to tell stories, laugh and volunteer. As a Sonoma County socialite, she had long standing friendships and acquaintance of many of the local families, both native and non-native. She will be remembered for her independence, her respect for elders and her love of family.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa, where friends are invited to a visitation from 9:00 am until the time of service. Burial will take place at Shiloh Santa Rosa Memorial Park Annex on Tuesday, December 3rd at noon.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -