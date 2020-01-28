|
Shirley Mary "Molly" Pike
Shirley Mary Pike passed away suddenly on January 18, 2020 at age 76. She was born April 5th, 1943 in Santa Rosa. Somewhere along her journey she found Jesus. She Loved Jesus, She Loved Jesus, the legacy she left behind was leading us to the Lord with her unconditional love and faithfulness. She raised six children at a young age, then put herself through college to become a medical assistant, phlebotomist, and CNA of which she was proud. She set aside her career to care for her dying husband and eventually raised her youngest grandchild to adulthood. Mom retired, but continued to work in the community caring for the elderly and nurturing her adult, grand, and great grandchildren which bought her joy to the last day. Some hobbies include: dreamcatchers, crocheting and sewing. Shirley was survived by her children: Crystal, Leslie, Ike and Paula. Grandchildren; Christopher, Brandon, Joshua, Ashley, Rachael, Jacob, Vincent, Alex, Jessica, Leland, Raymond, Ella Mary, Isaac, and Enoch (her latest favorite Pepsi buddy) and 16 great grandchildren! She is preceded in death by her best friend and husband Harvey, children Jerry and Harold Jr., and her beloved Geo.
Family and friends are invited to attend Funeral Services on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:00AM at Daniels Chapel of the Roses. Interment services to follow at Santa Rosa Memorial Park.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 28, 2020