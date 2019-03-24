|
Shirley Pozzi
November 1, 1945 - March 19, 2019
Born to Ed And Vivian Normi, Shirley passed away peacefully Tuesday with her daughters by her side.
Born in Petaluma, she attended McNear Elementary and was a proud graduate of Petaluma High class of 63. Soon after graduation she married her long-time sweetheart and love of her life, John (Johnny) Pozzi. They were married 52 years before John passed away in 2016. Shirley never recovered from her loss.
Shirley started her career in 1968 in the payroll department at Hillcrest Hospital until retiring from St. Joseph Health System in 2009. She enjoyed volunteering at Alphabet Soup, socializing at the Petaluma Women's Club and Gardening Club. Her true passion was seeing the world with her travel buddies! And of course, her love of Country music attending many concerts with her sister and having a fervor for line dancing at Kodiak Jacks.
Shirley also loved to spend time in her garden, always finding a spot for one more plant, and delighted in making succulent arrangements for family and friends! Shirley also enjoyed cooking and looked forward to holidays and Sunday family dinners. She was a dedicated presence at all her grandchildren's events.
Shirley is survived by her loving children; Stephanie (Joe) Silinonte, Shelley (kris) Caiati and David Pozzi and adored sister Dianne Candage. She was the proud "Grammy" to Alexis Silinonte, Kelsea Silinonte, AJ Caiati, Dante Caiati, and Katelyn Caiati. She was Aunt Shirley to Deanne Berry, Taylor Berry, Tristan Berry, Bethany Burce, Garret Moore, Zachary Moore, Daria Moore, Cami Pozzi and James Rodrigues.
Services will be held on Tuesday March 26 at 11:00 a.m. at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory, 850 Keokuk St. in Petaluma.
In lieu of flowers, please, if you'd like, make a donation to .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 24, 2019