Shirley R. Skeen died April 8, 2020, in Rohnert Park surrounded by her son and daughter, after a short illness. She was 87 years old. She was involved in many groups, including the Rohnert Park Red Hat Ladies, the Rohnert Park Senior Center, Vintage Choir, and Fun after Fifty. She is survived by her son, Steven Thornburg of Colorado Springs, and her daughter, Sharon Hislop of Santa Rosa, sister, Gayle Fitzgerald of Sebastopol, grandchildren, Joshua Perry (Kim), Jenna Vincent (Justin), and Jeff Hislop, great-grandchildren Casey, Kylie, Tyler, Aubree Laila and Ava.
Service to be announced in October. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rohnert Park Senior Center or a .
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
