Shirley Weeks

Shirley Weeks Notice
Shirley Weeks
Shirley Weeks, 79, died Monday, February 10th, 2020, at home.
Shirley was born December 10th, 1940, in Sebastopol, CA. She was married to Ted Weeks, the love of her life, for almost 35 years. She is succeeded by her son Michael, daughter Dawn and her husband Dana, and three grandchildren; Amber, Hank and Elana.
Shirley was the kind of lady that had she only met you once, she would remember you for life, and would always make time to chat.
Her service will be held at the Union Hotel in Occidental at 4 p.m. on Wednesday the 19th.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
