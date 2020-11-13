1/1
Sidney Forrest Buchanan
1945 - 2020
Sid left this world suddenly on November 4, 2020 as a result of a heart attack while driving home from work. Sidney Forrest Buchanan was welcomed into the world on July 14, 1945 by his loving parents Harold Arthur and Susie Catherine Buchanan along with siblings Mary (Boyle) and Harold "Sonny". They lived in Wright City, Missouri until 1961 when the family moved to San Francisco. Sid graduated from Balboa High School ('63) and Cogswell Polytechnical College (B.A. Mechanical Engineer, '66). He proudly served in the US Army Reserves from 1967-1972. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge CA #1, San Francisco Scottish Rite, Cursillo and the Community Church of Sebastopol. He worked for 55 years in the fire sprinkler industry, feeling fortunate to do work he enjoyed with people he cared so much about. An avid sports fan, sensational story and joke teller, cat butler, game player, and painter who loved quick witted banter and cared for so many. Sid was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, brother-in-law John Boyle, and fathers-in-law Lester Bello and Carl Hadermann. Remembering him with love and gratitude is his wife Luanne (Bello) Buchanan; children: Tara Bello (Brad), Darlene Catherine Buchanan Curran (Wes) and Bradley Arthur Buchanan; grandchildren: Bradain Bello, Allie Lue Curran and Jameson Arthur Curran – Pop's pure joy and delight; mother-in-law Luella "Battle Axe" Hadermann; sisters-in-law: Leslie (Tim) Aboudara and Lorinda (Dale) Dellagana; brothers-in-law: Vail (Tonia) Bello and Brad (Tara) Bello and cherished instigator of fun and games to his nephews and nieces. Sid will be remembered at a public viewing at Parent Sorensen Mortuary & Crematory, 850 Keokuk St, Petaluma, CA 94952 on November 14, 2020 from 11:00AM to 3:00PM.



Published in Press Democrat on Nov. 13, 2020.
November 12, 2020
Your laughter, your funny jokes, your story telling, your work ethic and dedication, your ability to sooooey (pig call), your big smile and cheer, your love of baseball - basketball - sports, the River cabin and the Tahoe cabin, your love of family, your love of friends, your love of a little Korbel, the holidays and LIFE. You will be so greatly missed, so loved. For all these things you are and so much more will forever live on through all of those that were a part of your life. Especially your amazing children and grandkids. That. Can. Never. Be. Taken. Away. ❤
Tonia
Family
November 12, 2020
Sid's obituary says it all, especially his wit and appreciation for a good joke. I'll always remember his grin and that look in his eyes as he concentrated on everything you were talking with him about. I knew Sid from being the 401(k)/Investment guy for the past 25 years at Allan Automatic and I would like to express my sincerest condolences to Sid, his family and his 2nd family at Allan. Rest in Peace Sid. Mike Kennedy
Michael Kennedy
Friend
