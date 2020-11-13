Sidney Forrest BuchananSid left this world suddenly on November 4, 2020 as a result of a heart attack while driving home from work. Sidney Forrest Buchanan was welcomed into the world on July 14, 1945 by his loving parents Harold Arthur and Susie Catherine Buchanan along with siblings Mary (Boyle) and Harold "Sonny". They lived in Wright City, Missouri until 1961 when the family moved to San Francisco. Sid graduated from Balboa High School ('63) and Cogswell Polytechnical College (B.A. Mechanical Engineer, '66). He proudly served in the US Army Reserves from 1967-1972. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge CA #1, San Francisco Scottish Rite, Cursillo and the Community Church of Sebastopol. He worked for 55 years in the fire sprinkler industry, feeling fortunate to do work he enjoyed with people he cared so much about. An avid sports fan, sensational story and joke teller, cat butler, game player, and painter who loved quick witted banter and cared for so many. Sid was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, brother-in-law John Boyle, and fathers-in-law Lester Bello and Carl Hadermann. Remembering him with love and gratitude is his wife Luanne (Bello) Buchanan; children: Tara Bello (Brad), Darlene Catherine Buchanan Curran (Wes) and Bradley Arthur Buchanan; grandchildren: Bradain Bello, Allie Lue Curran and Jameson Arthur Curran – Pop's pure joy and delight; mother-in-law Luella "Battle Axe" Hadermann; sisters-in-law: Leslie (Tim) Aboudara and Lorinda (Dale) Dellagana; brothers-in-law: Vail (Tonia) Bello and Brad (Tara) Bello and cherished instigator of fun and games to his nephews and nieces. Sid will be remembered at a public viewing at Parent Sorensen Mortuary & Crematory, 850 Keokuk St, Petaluma, CA 94952 on November 14, 2020 from 11:00AM to 3:00PM.