Remembering you…
Simon Matthew Carrillo
June 10, 1974—March 24, 2015
"Wakinyan Topa" (Four Thunder)
"We are who we are because we have come out of what was." - Carl Sandberg
The 4th year…
Dearest son:
I tried calling you tonight, but you didn't answer, so I'm going to write down my thoughts instead because your simple approach and analogies to life's complexities always seem to make sense to me and put things in a new perspective that I hadn't thought of…
I've been revisiting this thing they call the "5 stages of grief" that is said one goes through: Denial, anger, bargaining, depression and finally acceptance. I think I've moved through the greater parts of the whole – I couldn't deny the situation that took you away, it would be foolish of me if I tried, but I would have fought to my last breath if it could have kept you here longer with all of us. I was angry that I could not stop your leaving, that I had come up against the impossible to conquer. There was no negotiating or bargaining that would have altered a destiny that was meant to be yours from your beginning. Depression – you would not want for me to be sad – it always hurt you to see me sad about anything. But I have to tell you, Matt, I went to the deepest, darkest place that I've ever been and it's taken a long while to resurface. I do know that I'll never be the same, that things will never be the same again. My life changed when you were born and I held you in my arms that first time – I was in awe of the overwhelming, protective, all-consuming power of love that I felt for you – I was a mother bear with her cub. And my life changed again on this day four years ago - I had that same feeling of absolute love as I held you in my arms as you transitioned from this world …and finally, I guess, we come to acceptance, the last stage of grief. I don't think I'll ever complete this part of the process, son, because I cannot and will not ever accept the fact that you are not here, I cannot speak of you in the past tense because these memories on my heart are as vivid and clear as the day you created them. You are not gone as long as I breathe. You live in my heart, in my memories, in my every day. You are pure joy and laughter, love and gentle sensitivity, the most thoughtful son a mother could ever wish for. Then and still now through your cards and letters and texts and photos– it's all there, in the present, in the now. So as for me, I will never be able to complete the process…
I can just see you rubbing your chin whiskers and saying "hmmm…wow, Mo. That's heavy!" Yeah, son, I guess it is…And you'd laugh and we'd hug. And just now you reminded me to "read the card, Mo…" I don't know where that thought came from.
"The letter: Dear Mo - Wherever you are, I am there…I'm thinking of you always…Love, your son." (Mother's Day card, 2013)
I guess you heard me afterall…
Love, Mo
PS: The cats are fine
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 24, 2019