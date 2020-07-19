Simone Rushing

September 23, 1942 - July 6, 2020

Simone Rushing passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 after a long illness. She is survived by her husband of nearly 52 years, Warner Rushing; her daughter, Margaret Rushing of Palo Alto, CA; her son and daughter-in-law, Kristoffer and Kristen Rushing and grandchildren Scarlett and Caroline Rushing of Wayne, PA; and her sisters Michéle Banh of Chapel Hill, NC, and Marcelle Eap of Paris, France.

Simone was born a French citizen in Saigon, Vietnam, the youngest of 13 children. She was affectionately known as the 13th Aunt by her many nieces, nephews, and their children. She met Warner Rushing in 1965 while working in Danang, and they married in Saigon in November 1968. She moved to America in 1971 before the birth of their daughter.

Warner's work brought the family to live in Singapore, the Philippines, and Indonesia for over a decade before permanently settling in Santa Rosa, CA in 1986. During their years abroad, Simone enjoyed learning the local languages, quilting, crafting, playing in bridge competitions, and traveled extensively around the world with her family.

Upon returning to the US, Simone worked part time in alterations at Emporium Capwell, followed by a job at AVE Inc., later acquired by Medtronic. She was proud of never missing a day of work. She also volunteered at the Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. No matter where she worked or volunteered, she made friends with her colleagues and enjoyed socializing with them. Despite moving multiple times, she loved to stay connected with friends and family around the world.

Simone discovered dancing in the 1990s and participated in ballroom dance competitions, winning awards, and also gave dance lessons. She was a member of the Redwood Empire Chinese Association and sang in their traveling choir. She loved gardening and cooking, and it brought her much joy to feed her friends and family. She took as much pleasure in cooking her favorite foods from Asia as she did in cooking black eyed peas, ham hock, and cornbread from the South.

She was diagnosed with renal failure in December 2017 and rather than start dialysis, she spent a majority of 2018 traveling in Asia with her friends. They joined Chinese tours and roomed together like teenagers. One of her last trips before she started dialysis in early 2019 was to attend her and Warner's 50th wedding anniversary in Wayne, PA in November 2018.

Simone was a fiercely proud woman and mother. Outside of her immediate family, she didn't share that her health was declining. She is dearly missed by her family and friends. A private viewing was held on July 9, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tzu Chi Foundation in Santa Rosa or to Trees for Change to plant a memorial tree.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store