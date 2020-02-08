Home

St Paul Lutheran Church
701 S Pleasant Ave
Lodi, CA 95240
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St Paul Lutheran Church
701 S. Pleasant Ave
Lodi, CA
Skip Kirchner
Skip Kirchner passed away peacefully with loved ones beside him on February 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy. He is survived by their three children, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, with two more greats on the way, and countless other relatives!
Services are at 11 a.m., Monday, February 10, 2020 at St Paul Lutheran Church, 701 S. Pleasant Ave, Lodi CA 95240. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to at .
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
