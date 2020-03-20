|
Sonia (Sunni) Malek
Sonia (Sunni) Malek died February 29, 2020 in Santa Rosa California after a long struggle with her health at the age of 78.Sunni was born February 25, 1942 in Chicago. She and her family moved to Los Angeles in 1950. She attended Laurel Elementary School, and Fairfax High School. Upon graduating and further study at L.A. Community College and UCLA Extension, she worked as a Dental Assistant, Dental Office Manager , and Software Consultant/Trainer for Jewish and Catholic Hospitals throughout the United States. Additionally, she wrote and performed comedy and created a coffee shop in Sebastopol. Sunni's interests were varied. She appreciated all forms of the performing arts. Sunni was preceded in death by her mother Mary and father Eugene Malek. She is survived by her daughter Selima, brother Richard and sister in law Deanna, and numerous relatives and dear friends. Sunni will forever be remembered as a fun loving, caring and compassionate person. We deeply mourn her loss and will never forget her.
A memorial will be held in Sebastopol, Ca. in the near future. Notification will be forthcoming.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 20, 2020