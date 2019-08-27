|
|
Sophie Harper
July 25, 1926 - August 21, 2019
Point Arena, CA, age 93.
Bless her helping hands, she was everyone's friend.
Preceded in death by husband Bobby Lee Harper, sons Ronny and Stevy Harper, many Greek relatives.
Survived by her daughter Martha Harper (Stiles), son Robert Lee Harper, grandkids Sarah Clover, and Nick Stiles, and Genie, Steve, and Joy Harper, and seven great-grandkids, and Greek relatives.
Funeral Service: Saturday August 31 at 1 p.m., at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Point Arena, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019