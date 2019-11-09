|
Spencer Evan Nilson
February 24, 1957 - November 5, 2019
Spencer Evan Nilson left our world peacefully on November 5th, 2019 surrounded by his family. Spencer lived life fully, on his own terms, inspiring others along the way.
Born in Los Angeles in 1957, Spencer was a dutiful, loving son to Margaret Moore and H. Spencer Nilson, and a mischievous little brother to Lisa Cervantes. He moved to Sonoma County in 1975 where he fell in love with our striking coastline, creative culture and his life partner, Jeri. They were married in Sebastopol and raised their two daughters, Rachel and Lia, in Santa Rosa. As the world's most supportive, loving father, Spencer's children were his greatest joy and pride.
Spencer's passion for craft and design inspired his fulfilling career as an architect and construction specifier. A lifelong surfer, Spencer found spirituality and awe in the water. He was a passionate steward and advocate for our coast, and cherished his time as a volunteer with Surfrider Foundation and the Sonoma Coast surfing community.
Over the last decade, Spencer battled two cancers, overcame a stem cell transplant, and endured extended hospitalizations, proving his incredible resilience. Through it all, he never lost his sense of humor, adventurous spirit and love for life.
Spencer will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 34 years, Jeri Nilson, his children, Lia Nilson and Rachel Nilson Ralston, son-in-law Richard Nilson Ralston, father H. Spencer Nilson, aunt Honor Muller, sister Lisa Cervantes, brother-in-law John Cervantes, sisters-in-law Janice Stein, Joye Sarber, and Judy Mason, brother-in-law David Robertson, and his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
A memorial will be held to honor Spencer's beautiful life at Shomrei Torah on Sunday, November 10th, 1:00 pm. If you wish to honor him, donations may be made to Surfrider Foundation and/or Congregation Shomrei Torah.
His loved ones are deeply grateful to all the dedicated medical professionals who provided compassionate care.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019