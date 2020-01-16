Home

January 25, 1947 - December 1, 2019
Allan grew up in Ohio and graduated from Youngstown State University. He served in the US Air Force as a photojournalist, and pursued a career in communication and public relations. He was a trailblazer and change agent whose work won people's trust as well as recognition in his field.
After living in Boston and Arizona, Allan moved to Santa Rosa in 2010, where he enjoyed black and white art photography, baseball, tutoring at Roseland Elementary, and introducing Arts programs at Luther Burbank Center.
Allan was predeceased by his wife Pat, and his parents Stanford J. and Helen Csiky. He is survived by his wife Julie, his brother Fred, his son Matt, his daughter Diane Mincks, his son-in-law Jeremy Mincks, and his granddaughter Sammy.
Donations may be made to Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
