Stanley Dybczak
August 5, 1936 - November 11, 2019
Stan E. "Dyba" Dybczak, son of Stanley and Stephanie, passed away in Santa Rosa, November 11, 2019 at the age of 83. Dearly beloved husband of Mary Dybczak for 57 years, loving father of Carolyn Hossli and her husband Jon, Paul Dybczak and his wife Kim, and sons John, Jim, and Mike Dybczak. Adored grandfather of Michael, Megan, Kyle, Eric, Makenna (Tye Anderson), Nathan, Natalie, and Brian. Dear brother of Alice Koppensteiner (Gene). Also survived by six nephews and nieces. A native of Chicago, Stan is a graduate of the University of Illinois. As a mechanical engineer, he worked for Bepex, Inc. in Chicago and Santa Rosa for 43 years. Stan is a proud lifelong member of the "Cragin Drifters".
Friends are invited to celebrate a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Calvary Cemetery Chapel. Inurnment, Calvary Cemetery. If desired, donations in memory of Stan may be made to St. Vincent DePaul www.svdp-sonoma.org St. Jude's or Smile Train www.smiletrain.org.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 17, 2019