Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Dybczak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Dybczak


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley Dybczak Notice
Stanley Dybczak
August 5, 1936 - November 11, 2019
Stan E. "Dyba" Dybczak, son of Stanley and Stephanie, passed away in Santa Rosa, November 11, 2019 at the age of 83. Dearly beloved husband of Mary Dybczak for 57 years, loving father of Carolyn Hossli and her husband Jon, Paul Dybczak and his wife Kim, and sons John, Jim, and Mike Dybczak. Adored grandfather of Michael, Megan, Kyle, Eric, Makenna (Tye Anderson), Nathan, Natalie, and Brian. Dear brother of Alice Koppensteiner (Gene). Also survived by six nephews and nieces. A native of Chicago, Stan is a graduate of the University of Illinois. As a mechanical engineer, he worked for Bepex, Inc. in Chicago and Santa Rosa for 43 years. Stan is a proud lifelong member of the "Cragin Drifters".
Friends are invited to celebrate a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Calvary Cemetery Chapel. Inurnment, Calvary Cemetery. If desired, donations in memory of Stan may be made to St. Vincent DePaul www.svdp-sonoma.org St. Jude's or Smile Train www.smiletrain.org.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -