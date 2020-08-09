Stanley Fleischacker

October 1, 1934 - July 12, 2020

On the evening of July 12th, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at his home in Windsor, CA, God called Stanley home. The cause of Stan's death was cancer.

Stan was born on October 1, 1934 in Winsted, Minnesota to Henry and Mary Fleischacker. He was the eighth of nine children.

Stan played basketball for Holy Trinity school in Winsted, and after graduating from high school, he moved to Des Moines, Iowa to live with his oldest brother Hank, who owned an appliance store, and attend an appliance trade school. It was there that he met and married Bette Ann Berard – the first step on their remarkable 63-year journey together. While they were living in Des Moines, they had four children – two boys and then two girls. During this time, Stan worked at his brother's store, coached little league baseball, and was a member of the U.S. Army reserves.

During the early 1970s, Stan's wife, Bette, was working for a computer start-up company that merged with a larger company located in Menlo Park, CA. The company moved Stan, Bette, and the four children, first to Houston, Texas and then to San Jose, California. Stan started a new career with Kmart Corporation as manager of the appliance department. After Stan retired, the couple moved to Windsor, CA.

Stan was always a totally committed family man, and set a wonderful example as a husband and father. He was the living example of unconditional love. No matter what you did, he would always be there for you. When his children were growing up, home was always a welcoming place for their friends regardless of race, religion, or sexual orientation. He was a substitute father figure for many young people who were estranged from their own families.

Stan believed in civic responsibility and he always voted. He took the children to the polls with him when they were small, and when they were old enough to vote themselves, he told them, "If you didn't vote, don't bother to come home for supper".

Stan enjoyed life. He enjoyed trips with his family and friends to Germany, Italy, Ireland, and Hawaii – as well as cross-country road trips. Stan loved gatherings with his extended family, which often involved food, drinks, conversation and card playing. He loved to cook, and loved to prepare old German dishes from his mother's recipes. When he was younger, Stan was an avid bowler, and he was good at it. For years he accompanied his bowling team to tournaments in Los Vegas. He loved to build things; one summer he helped build a lovely home for his youngest sister, Pat Peterson, in Cochiti Lake, New Mexico. Stan loved watching sports, and he really loved the San Francisco Giants baseball team!

Stan believed in living your faith. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was actively involved in many activities at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic church in Windsor.

Stan is survived by his wife, Bette; two daughters, Catherine Fleischacker, and Michele Fleischacker; son Michael Fleischacker; granddaughter Danielle Fleischacker Kramer; and great granddaughter Charlie Kramer. Son Matthew Fleischacker died while serving in the U.S. Navy.

Because of the COVID-19 situation, there will not be a funeral or burial. When the situation permits, there will eventually be a celebration of life service for Stan. In lieu of flowers, a donation to one's favorite charity is requested.



