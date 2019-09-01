|
|
Starlett Bruner
March 22, 1938 - August 15, 2019
Starlett Bruner, born March 22, 1938, in Globe, Arizona. Sadly, Starlett passed away peacefully on August 15, 2019, after a courageous cancer battle, with her family by her side. She was predeceased by the love of her life Everett (Bud) Bruner Sr.; devoted Mother of Everett (Bud) Bruner Jr. (wife Kari), Steve Bruner (wife Kelly); adored Grandmother of Steven, Eric, Michael, Kenny (wife Jessica), and Brett Bruner; beloved Great-Grandmother (Baba) of Kylie, Mikenzie, Payton and Kennedy Bruner; and her faithful four legged companion Boo Boo. Starlett fought her illness with grace and dignity, always looking to the future. She resided in Petaluma for 51 years and was the proud owner of the Happy Hamper Laundromat for the past 25 years. She enjoyed volunteering for the National Petaluma Little League in the early 70's, while participating in women's softball and basketball leagues of Petaluma. She was an avid fan of the 49ers and Giants. Her happiest moments and memories were spent at the family cabin in the Sierras. The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to Heartland Hospice of Petaluma, loving caregiver Ellie Morales, and numerous doctors/caregivers that gave her their care/support during the past few years.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Parent Sorensen Mortuary & Crematory, 850 Keokuk Street, Petaluma, CA 94952, at 11am, following with a Celebration of Life gathering at the family home in Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 1, 2019