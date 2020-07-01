Stella Frances Sonnichsen

Stella Frances Sonnichsen passed away the evening of June 26, 2020, nine days before her 99th birthday. Born in Petaluma July 5, 1921, to Elia and Clelia Genazzi. She was the youngest and last surviving of six children. Stella was a lifelong resident of Sonoma County, living most of her life in Penngrove. She attended Petaluma High School, graduating in 1941.

Stella loved and adored her family and friends, as they did her. She loved to laugh and have a good time. She lived a long, full, active life, driving until 2015 and living on her own until August of last year.

Stella was predeceased by her parents, her siblings, Elma Ielmorini,

Linda Conti, Florence Garzoli, Hazel Augustine and Reynald (Buck) Genazzi.

Stella leaves behind her son Marvin (Helen) Augustine, her daughter Leah Augustine, grandchildren Wendi and Alan Gallagher, great grandsons Michael and Cody and numerous nieces and nephews.

She will be missed immensely by many and will always be in our hearts. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store