Stella Frances Sonnichsen
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stella Frances Sonnichsen
Stella Frances Sonnichsen passed away the evening of June 26, 2020, nine days before her 99th birthday. Born in Petaluma July 5, 1921, to Elia and Clelia Genazzi. She was the youngest and last surviving of six children. Stella was a lifelong resident of Sonoma County, living most of her life in Penngrove. She attended Petaluma High School, graduating in 1941.
Stella loved and adored her family and friends, as they did her. She loved to laugh and have a good time. She lived a long, full, active life, driving until 2015 and living on her own until August of last year.
Stella was predeceased by her parents, her siblings, Elma Ielmorini,
Linda Conti, Florence Garzoli, Hazel Augustine and Reynald (Buck) Genazzi.
Stella leaves behind her son Marvin (Helen) Augustine, her daughter Leah Augustine, grandchildren Wendi and Alan Gallagher, great grandsons Michael and Cody and numerous nieces and nephews.
She will be missed immensely by many and will always be in our hearts. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved