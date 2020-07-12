1/1
Stephanie Cecelia Bell
1946 - 2020
Stephanie Cecelia Bell
June 28, 1946 - June 23, 2020
Stephanie Bell, loving mother of John Pusch, Kjell Johnson, Sean Johnson and Lisa (Johnson) Salvas, passed away rather suddenly on Tuesday, June 23rd from sepsis. Stephanie was born on June 28th 1946 to Richard and Mary Virginia (Engskov) Bell. She was born and raised primarily in San Francisco by her single mother where she attended Polytechnic high school and was named Miss Poly her senior year. Shortly after high school she married Ray Johnson. They moved to Marin County in 1969 and owned homes in Novato, Kentfield and San Anselmo. Stephanie had a successful career in real estate with Scott McCall in the late 70's while actively participating in her children's sports, activities and school events. In 1985 she married Ronald Pusch and lived in Fairfax with their son John. Stephanie was an integral part of their business, Aurora Gallery, a fine antique shop in downtown San Anselmo. She developed a passion for antiques and continued collecting and selling throughout her life. Most recently she purchased a home in Santa Rosa where she was happiest working away in her garden. Stephanie was an accomplished seamstress, fantastic cook and homemaker, animal lover and avid gardener. She is preceded in death by her mother Mary Virginia Green. In addition to her children, she is survived by her sister Suzette Cummins, niece Alexandra Cummins, and her grandchildren Hayden Salvas, Hilary Salvas and Devin Holbrook who were the light of her life. Given the current community health concerns a service will be held at a later date.

Published in Press Democrat on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Monte's Chapel Of The Hills
330 Red Hill Ave
San Anselmo, CA 94960
(415) 453-8440
2 entries
July 6, 2020
Stephanie and I went to Summer School together in the summer of 1962. I would pick her up everyday we would laugh and talk the whole time in the car. She was a delightful and engaging person. Over the years we would see each other from time to time and she never lost her engaging personality. My condolence to the family and everybody that knew her.
Dennis Regan
Friend
July 4, 2020
So sorry to hear of Stephanies passing. I used to see her often at my brother Paul and sister in law Cheryls house. She was a very good friend of theirs. Upbeat and smiling all the time as I remember. Condolences to all the family.

Sincerely

Pat (Sartorio) Chelini and Harry Chelini
Pat (Sartorio) Chelini
Acquaintance
