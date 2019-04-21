|
|
Stephanie M. Felciano
Stephanie M. Felciano passed on April 9, 2019 very unexpectedly. Stephanie was kind, caring, talented and a beautiful young woman. She was strong willed and tender hearted. She loved those who were important to her. Her family was her foundation and her friends were many and just as important. For Stephanie, her dog Roxy was everything. She loved caring for all animals. Stephanie loved and sang all types of music. Her "happy place" was show tunes. She had a beautiful angelic singing voice. She sang in the SRHS Choir, performed recitals and plays, sang with her dad and her Aunt Sylvia. Stephanie grew up in Oregon and Santa Rosa. She graduated from the SRJC with an AA degree. She loved going to plays and concerts with her Grammy. She loved nature walks, girly movies and heart to heart talks with her mom. Stephanie was a free spirit and had big dreams for the future. Stephanie is survived by her mother Joan Amorino, her father, David Felciano, her grandmother, Jan Amorino, her grandmother, Joan Felciano and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.
A viewing will be held on 4/26/19 from 4:00-7:00pm at Eggen and Lance Chapel in Santa Rosa. Funeral service will be held on April 27, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., at Eggen and Lance Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pets Lifeline (www.petslifeline.org). Stephanie, you will be missed by many, may you grace the heavens with your beauty and voice, just as you did for us.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019