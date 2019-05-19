|
|
Stephen James Hall
October 24, 1952 - March 30, 2019
Steve began his life journey in San Francisco, grew up in Marin County. After graduating from Redwood High School he went on to become an electrician with I.B.E.W. Local #6. Steve loved sports, photography, and most of all his family and friends. Steve leaves behind his children Heather and Brandon (Gilly), grandchildren Cyndol and Cutter, siblings Mike (Sally), Sherralyn (Mark), aunt Terry and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life to be held on May 25, 2019, at Stafford Lake in Novato, site #2 at 1:00 p.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 19, 2019