|
|
Stephen Joseph Favor
Stephen went to his heavenly rest on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY in 1948, he saw the world as a merchant marine and settled down in Petaluma, California in 1975 to raise a family. He began his career as a Stationary Engineer and continued his education receiving his master's degree from Sonoma State. Stephen forged strong friendships with the families in his neighborhood as well as with the families of the many children he coached in basketball and softball. In later years, he loved showing his granddaughters the wonder of everything the world holds, taking them on adventures to experience people and life. His enormous heart and even bigger smile will be missed by the many people he loved and loved him in return. "And I'll tell it and speak it and think it and breathe it / And reflect from the mountain so all souls can see it" Bob Dylan, A Hard Rain's Gonna Fall. He is survived by his wife Karen; three children; Steve, Kelly, and Danielle; and three granddaughters: Madelyn, Elizabeth and Avery. A Memorial Mass will be held on March 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. Vincent Catholic Church, 35 Liberty Street, Petaluma, CA 94952.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 15, 2020