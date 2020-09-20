1/1
Stephen Joseph Flanagan
1960 - 2020
Stephen Joseph Flanagan
Stephen Joseph Flanagan, a native of Middlebury, CT, passed away suddenly from natural causes at his home in Santa Rosa, CA September 14, 2020. Steve was a truly larger than life character who lit up the lives of everyone he came in contact with through his infectious optimism, booming laugh, good cheer and witty wisecracks. He will be sorely missed by his loving family and many friends.
Steve was born at St. Mary's Hospital, Waterbury, CT, February 18, 1960 and raised in Middlebury. He graduated 1978 from Holy Cross High School, Waterbury. Stephen enjoyed many hours playing Catholic Youth Organization (CY0) basketball as center with many friends. In 1984, he married Sandy Iacuone and built a home in Morris, CT. Their son Nick was born in 1986. In 1991 Steve and his family moved to Santa Rosa. Steve began his career in non-profit work. After a divorce, Steve married the love of his life, the late Kristina McLaughlin.
Steve especially enjoyed his work with Pros and Cons For Kids, an organization started by Eason Ramson, a former NFL professional football player. Pros and Cons For Kids' primary goal is to offer intervention, preventative education for youth and their families, support for healthy decision making and to provide positive alternatives to negative peer pressure and violence prevention. Steve dedicated the rest of his career to Pros and Cons For Kids as Project and Seminar Coordinator.
Steve's positive personality became well -known and well -loved in and around Santa Rosa. He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church.
Steve is survived by his son Nick of Santa Rosa, his mother Terry Mosch of Naples, FL, whom he called every day, his sister Deborah Flanagan of Darien, CT, and nieces and nephews Joseph, Katie and Matt Sciarrino.
In the spring there will be a Mass and burial in Middlebury. For details contact tmosch@comcast.net. Also a memorial service in Santa Rosa. Contact nick.flanagan.ncf@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to Pros and Cons For Kids, 1595 Detroit Ave, #304, Concord, CA 94520 or American Heart Association.

Published in Press Democrat on Sep. 20, 2020.
