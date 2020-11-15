1/1
Stephen Mencel
1941 - 2020
Stephen Mencel
Stephen Mencel passed away unexpectedly on October 28th, 2020, in Elko Nv while traveling home with his best friend Toby. He was born in 1941 in Superior Wisconsin but lived in Sonoma County for the last 50+ years. He is a Navy Veteran who served eight years. He is now with the love of his life, his wife of 37 years, Peggy. He will be greatly missed by his children, Peggy (JR) Schuster, Jim Dougherty, Dianna (Ray) Aho and Leslie Pringle, seven grandkids and nine great grandkids as well as his two brothers Harvey (Cheryl) Mencel, Carl (Dianne) Mencel. Steve enjoyed his family and friends, fishing, playing poker, shooting pool on the NBPL and RV traveling across the U.S. making new friends. Friends are invited to attend a short Veteran's service at the Veterans' Patio at Santa Rosa Memorial Park, 1900 Franklin Ave., SR on November 19th at approx. 12 pm, immediately after a private family service. Arrangements by Eggen & Lance, Santa Rosa. You are in our hearts forever "Pops."

Published in Press Democrat on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
12:00 PM
Veterans' Patio at Santa Rosa Memorial Park,
November 14, 2020
Good memories Stephen, rest In Peace, sending prayers to your family
Vicki Harrison
Friend
November 14, 2020
Vicki & I only knew Stephen for 38 days on the Rocky Mountains Caravan. He was very friendly and kind man who loved his dog. Stephen will be missed; but not forgotten . . .
Richard & Vicki Harrison
Friend
November 12, 2020
Hey pops !! So glad I got to see you In October! You’ve always been so good to me and I’ll miss ya like crazy. God bless and love ya. My heart is with all of your family
Stacy Rucinski
Friend
