Stephen Mencel

Stephen Mencel passed away unexpectedly on October 28th, 2020, in Elko Nv while traveling home with his best friend Toby. He was born in 1941 in Superior Wisconsin but lived in Sonoma County for the last 50+ years. He is a Navy Veteran who served eight years. He is now with the love of his life, his wife of 37 years, Peggy. He will be greatly missed by his children, Peggy (JR) Schuster, Jim Dougherty, Dianna (Ray) Aho and Leslie Pringle, seven grandkids and nine great grandkids as well as his two brothers Harvey (Cheryl) Mencel, Carl (Dianne) Mencel. Steve enjoyed his family and friends, fishing, playing poker, shooting pool on the NBPL and RV traveling across the U.S. making new friends. Friends are invited to attend a short Veteran's service at the Veterans' Patio at Santa Rosa Memorial Park, 1900 Franklin Ave., SR on November 19th at approx. 12 pm, immediately after a private family service. Arrangements by Eggen & Lance, Santa Rosa. You are in our hearts forever "Pops."



