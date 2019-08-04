|
Stephen Miramontez
December 15, 1956 - July 28, 2019
Stephen Michael Miramontez passed away in Napa , July 28, 2019 at the age of 62. Beloved father of Allyson Shick, Kylea (Miramontez) Ketchum, and Paedyn Miramontez. Dear brother of David Miramontez. Adored grandfather of Brooklynn and Cole. Stephen is the dear nephew of Niven and Nancy McNeil. He is also survived by his nephews Davey and Stephen.
A graduate of El Molino High School. Stephen was an avid golfer, playing for El Molino High School, continuing for many years after. He owned and operated his own construction company, Miramontez Construction, as well as working for several other companies.
A celebration of Stephen's life will take place at a later date. Private family inurnment.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 4, 2019