Stephen Richard Vossbrink
September 23, 1942 - October 1, 2019
Passed away peacefully yet unexpectedly in his Rohnert Park, CA home on October 1, 2019. Loving forty six-year husband of Maryann Cardiff Vossbrink of Rohnert Park, CA. Beloved father of Michael Vossbrink of San Diego, CA. Adored grandfather of Hunter and Gunner Vossbrink. Faithful brother of David and Joelle Vossbrink. Stephen is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Evelyn Vossbrink.
As a young man Steve served honorably in the United States Navy. He was a well known, trusted and respected board member of both the Odd Fellows and Odd Fellows Funeral & Cemetery Association until the day he passed away. He worked tirelessly helping families during their time of need for over twenty years at both Santa Rosa Memorial Park and Valley Memorial Park. He was a gentle soul who always put others' needs before his own and would do anything for a friend. His most precious times in life were spent with those he loved, respected and called his friends and family.
Steve's family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service Saturday, October 12th at Eggen and Lance Chapel; 1540 Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa at 12:30 pm, followed by an inurnment at Santa Rosa Memorial Park; 1900 Franklin Avenue in Santa Rosa at 2:00 pm.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 9, 2019