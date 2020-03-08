|
|
Stephen Streeter Landwehr
March 12, 1947 - January 24, 2020
On January 24, 2020, surrounded by family, Stephen left this earth to fly with the angels. He was born on March 12, 1947, to Henry and Elizabeth Landwehr and grew up in Bowling Green, Ohio. He was a Vietnam veteran and proud to let everyone know. He became a bookbinder, worked in the printing industry, moved to Sonoma County, married his best friend, Janeese, on October 19, 1978 and had two wonderful sons, Erik and Aaron. Stephen was an avid sports enthusiast and always enjoyed a good wine tasting. He and Janeese retired to the central coast to be near their younger son, Aaron (wife, Kerie) and step-grandson, Dayton. Their older son, Erik, sadly passed away shortly after the move. Though his health began to slide from service connected PTSD, he never stopped laughing, joking and teasing the family who rallied around him (along with Erik's partner, Kelly) to make his last years most memorable and loving.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 8, 2020