Sterling M. Dabner
April 17, 1960 - November 1, 2019
Sterling M. Dabner, 59, went Home to be with the Lord, Nov. 1, 2019 where he joined his brother, David Dabner and son, Daniel Dabner. He was born to William and Cathryn Dabner, Easter Sunday, April 17, 1960. He loved God, family and country and he expressed it in his public speaking. He had a talent for storytelling and he loved fishing, camping and his Husky dogs.
He is survived by his parents, William and Cathryn Dabner, his loving wife, Brenda and children, Sarah Gee (Billy), Matthew Dabner (Krissy), Danielle Castrejon and Dustin Castrejon (Kelly) and grandchildren, Audrey, Elijah, Josiah, Riley and Marie. The Mullis and Palmgren aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be missed by his many friends. He loved everyone and everyone was his friend.
Sterling graduated from Petaluma High School and went on to earn a private pilot license and instrument rating. He was employed by Kval, Inc. for 30 years and then Morgan Mfg until present. He was a 25 year member of Nicasio Parlor Native Sons.
Visitation will be at PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY, Petaluma on Friday, Nov. 8th from 4 to 8 pm. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, Nov. 9th at 11 am at Calvary Chapel Petaluma, 1955 So. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Reception to follow, lunch is provided. If you care to make a donation in his honor, please consider; Native Sons of the Golden West Cleft Palate Fund, PO Box 717, Penngrove, CA 94951 or to Norsled Northern Breed Dog Rescue, PO Box 30877, Walnut Creek, CA 94598.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019