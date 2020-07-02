Steve Delucchi

November 22, 1957 - June 26, 2020

Surrounded by his wife and children, Steve Delucchi, passed peacefully in his Windsor home on June 26th, 2020 after a brief illness. He was 62 years old. It is with heavy hearts we share this news, for Steve had a heart bigger than himself. We are saddened by the sudden loss but find comfort in the astounding amount of love left behind by Steve.

As a Santa Rosa native, Steve attended Montgomery High School where he developed a strong passion for restoring old cars. This passion bloomed into hot rod projects, dirt track racing, and destruction derby lessons for the local 4H kids. Steve spent the last 26 years as the shop facilities Coordinator for the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito & Vector Control District and was looking forward to enjoying his retirement. On any day off you could find Steve listening to classic rock and working on cars in his shop. Steve was never alone while working in that shop, for he was always surrounded by great company, a good time and maybe just a couple Coors lights.

At the end of the day Steve was a true family man. With best friend and wife, Christy by his side they raised four beautiful children. The Delucchi household holds a special place in many hearts because of the humble kindness, generosity and love Steve and Christy created. Steve's energy was magnetic for he always had a small crew hanging around him while manning the barbeque at backyard parties or Friday Night Football games. We will miss Steve every day, but find strength in knowing those we love never truly leave us.

He is survived by his wife Christy and four children. Danielle (James),Megan Simkalo(Chris), Katie and Stevie. Five grandchildren, Christopher, Isabella, Sophia, Grayson and Emerson. His mom Gerry and his Aunt "Raine" and two sisters Judy Zenoni (Bob) and Lisa Kelley (Roman), many nieces, nephews, cousins, Aunts, and Uncles.

He is preceded in death by his father Anthony Delucchi JR, his Grandfather Anthony Delucchi Sr and his Grandmother Mary Delucchi.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Memoral Hospice and the WHS Boosters.



