|
|
In Loving Memory of
Steve Medeiros
March 9, 1962—May 17, 2011
That fateful day
you closed your eyes
And joined the angels in the sky.
Eight years later and it's still so sad
Gone too soon, an amazing man.
That smile of yours
a million watts bright
Equal your heart
filled with delight.
Those you loved we still
cherish your care
A man like you,
unforgettable and rare.
Our loving memories
will never fade
You remain in our hearts
every day.
Our angel above
and guiding light
We see you among the stars, shining ever so bright!
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 17, 2019