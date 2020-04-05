|
Steve Reese
1949 - 2020
Steve M. Reese, a Sonoma County cattle rancher and grape grower who was a familiar and beloved fixture in the agriculture community, died unexpectedly on March 27, 2020, at the family ranch in west Santa Rosa. He was 70.
Steve was a dedicated volunteer at Farm Bureau, the Sonoma County Fair and other organizations supporting farm youth. He and his wife of 50 years Kathy Denner Reese were devoted partners in life and on the family ranch, a sprawling spread along the Laguna de Santa Rosa, that has been in Kathy's family for more than a century. For decades, Steve and Kathy have been active leaders on the county's farm front, recognized for their work in building community and educating the next generation about agriculture in Sonoma County. Both Steve and Kathy were recipients of the Sonoma County Economic Development Board's Spirit of Sonoma County Award given to citizens who are making a difference in their communities.
Steve's sudden death, while working on the family ranch, sent shock waves through the farming community where he was known for his willingness to always lend a hand at agriculture events and fund-raising barbecues or if a friend or neighbor needed help. He was admired for his work ethic, friendly demeanor, generous spirit and his dedication to working on many levels to preserve and protect agriculture in Sonoma County. Along with Kathy, he took a lead role in staging Farm Bureau's annual Ag Days where each spring some 5,000 city kids get a taste of farm life.
At Ag Days, Steve took great pleasure in watching city kids cuddle a piglet or Jersey calf for the first time. For his part, Steve believed community involvement was just part of farming. "When you stop and think about it, few people are as engaged in their own communities like agriculturalists are," he said in a Farm Bureau profile about his volunteer work.
Born July 31, 1949 in Oakland, Steve was raised in Lake County where he was a member of the 4-H Club, raising hogs and lambs that he showed at local fairs and the Cow Palace's Junior Grand National Livestock Exposition in San Francisco.
Kathy Denner and Steve Reese met at Santa Rosa Junior College where Steve was studying law enforcement. They married in 1970, moved to the Denner Ranch in 1982, and in a partnership took over the ranch's day to day operations in 1994. After they were married, Steve served in the Army from 1970 to 1973, stationed in Korea for part of his military service. For 17 years Steve commuted to Marin County, working in the San Rafael Public Works Department, devoting nights and weekends to helping on the ranch. Kathy said Steve could fix anything on the ranch, which made them a great team. He also loved mentoring young people, always patient when teaching ranching or welding skills.
He also loved parties, red wine and riding his beloved mule "Biskit," with the bond between man and beast the subject of many fond memories for his family.
In addition to his work with Farm Bureau, Steve was involved in the Laguna Foundation, worked with the Sonoma County Water Agency on different projects, served on and helped with the Sonoma County Fair Beef Advisory Committee and the Russian River Watershed Committee. For decades he has served on the Sonoma County Fair's Farmers Day Committee where his skills were always put to good use to showcase the ways of the Old West.
Always social and gregarious, Steve was a member of the Fulton 500, a men's group that met monthly for lunch, wine and banter. Additionally, Steve and Kathy were part of a close-knit group of friends called the End of the Road Gang. The group gathered for friendship, food and wine while raising money to fund an annual $2,000 agriculture scholarship.
Steve also was active in the politics of farming, being one of the top members of the California Farm Bureau's "Farm Team" which educates legislators about Farm Bureau's position. He would get up at 5 a.m. to get on his computer to be part of the Farm Team.
In addition to his wife Kathy, he is survived by his daughter, Renee Larson of Santa Rosa; his sisters, Debbie (Howard) Stricker of Kelseyville, Jamie (Jerry) Wheeler of Alturas, Becky (Ken) Ornellas of Lakeport, and Nickie (Dean) Duff of Caldwell, Idaho; his brother, Tim Rodgers of Kelseyville; his granddaughter, Shae Hopkins of Windsor, and grandson Aaron Hopkins, a member of the USMC stationed at Camp Pendleton.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Farm Bureau Foundation of Sonoma County. With the contributions, the foundation will dedicate the Technology Corner of Sonoma County Farm Bureau's Traveling Ag Education Exhibit to Steve Reese. This dedication will honor Steve's commitment and love for agriculture, education, and technology. Contributions can be made to Farm Bureau Foundation of Sonoma County, 3589 Westwind Blvd., Santa Rosa, CA 95403.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 5, 2020